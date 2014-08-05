LONDON Aug 5 Britain's largest car dealer Pendragon posted a 98.8 percent rise in its first-half profit on Tuesday as the firm said it saw strong growth in the used car market, helped by increased traffic to its website.

The company, which runs over 250 retail outlets and trades under the names Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Quicks, said profit before tax was 33.2 million pounds ($55.99 million) in the six months to 30 June 2014.

Underlying revenue rose by 2.7 percent to 2.07 billion pounds and Pendragon said it expected full year performance to be "comfortably in line with expectations." ($1 = 0.5930 British Pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by Louise Heavens)