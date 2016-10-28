Oct 28 Braas Monier Building Group SA :

* dgap-news: braas monier building group s.a.: publication of reasoned opinion in response to standard industries' offer document published 14 october 2016; publication of q3 2016 trading update; announcement of revised dividend policy

* After careful review of offer document board is of opinion that standard industries' offer is inadequate from a financial perspective