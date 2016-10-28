Oct 28 bmp Holding AG :

* Sells its shares in brand eins Medien AG

* Agreed with purchaser, CTP Shipping GmbH, not to disclose exact amount of purchase price, which was in lower one-digit million euro range

* Sale now reduces remaining venture capital portfolio to eight entities that are likewise to be sold in medium term