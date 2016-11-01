BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors announces 3-for-2 stock split
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
Nov 1 Carillion Plc :
* Carillion Joint Ventures awarded construction and support services contract by UK Ministry of Defence worth over 1.1 bln stg
* Aspire Defence Capital Works joint venture will design and construct 130 new buildings
* Says construction works have an estimated value of 680 mln stg, of which Carillion's share will be 50 per cent or some 340 mln stg
* Contracts to support army basing programme - a series of unit moves and re-roles within UK, and return ,resettlement troops from Germany
* Says work is expected to start immediately with completion scheduled for 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
* Peabody receives court approval for disclosure statement as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements