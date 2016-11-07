BRIEF-National Finance Co board recommneds cash and stock dividend for 2016
* Board recommneds cash dividend of 14 percent and stock dividend of 3 percent for 2016
Nov 7 Blackwall Property Trust
* Has entered into an agreement to sell a small industrial property in coolum, queensland for $3.6 million
* Has entered into an agreement to sell a small industrial property in coolum, queensland for $3.6 million
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion
* Baoviet Holdings says 2016 net profit up 18.4 percent y/y at 1.39 trillion dong ($61.6 million)