Nov 7 Mologen AG :

* Outlook unchanged for full-year 2016

* Capital increase and convertible bond with gross proceeds of presumably 16.1 million euros ($17.82 million)

* First anti-tumor data of TLR9 agonist Enandim in a murine model

* Advancement of four clinical studies with lead product lefitolimod (MGN1703)

* 9Mth EBIT at -14.3 million euros was below previous year's value of -13.3 million euros as a result of rise on operating expenses

* Capital increase presumably secures financing up to Q4 of 2017

* As of 30 September 2016, Mologen AG's cash and cash equivalents totaled 10.2 million euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.6 million euros)