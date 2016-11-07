BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Mologen AG :
* Outlook unchanged for full-year 2016
* Capital increase and convertible bond with gross proceeds of presumably 16.1 million euros ($17.82 million)
* First anti-tumor data of TLR9 agonist Enandim in a murine model
* Advancement of four clinical studies with lead product lefitolimod (MGN1703)
* 9Mth EBIT at -14.3 million euros was below previous year's value of -13.3 million euros as a result of rise on operating expenses
* Capital increase presumably secures financing up to Q4 of 2017
* As of 30 September 2016, Mologen AG's cash and cash equivalents totaled 10.2 million euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products