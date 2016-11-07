Nov 7 Hammerson Plc :

* Has exchanged contracts for sale of Westmorland Retail Park, Cramlington in Northumberland to Arch Commercial Enterprise Ltd for 36 million stg

* Sale price for Westmorland represents a net initial yield of 5.8 pct, and is moderately below book value as at 30 June 2016

* Additional recent smaller transactions take total proceeds received to 43 million stg