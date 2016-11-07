Nov 7 Hammerson Plc :
* Has exchanged contracts for sale of Westmorland Retail Park, Cramlington in Northumberland to Arch Commercial Enterprise Ltd for 36 million stg
* Sale price for Westmorland represents a net initial yield of 5.8 pct, and is moderately below book value as at 30 June 2016
* Additional recent smaller transactions take total proceeds received to 43 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
