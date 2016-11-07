UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Bet at Home com AG :
* 9-month gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 14.7 pct to 100.4 million euros ($110.94 million)
* In first three quarters of 2016 reporting period, EBITDA amounted to 21.3 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 22.1 million euros)
* Assumes growth in gross betting and gaming revenue in 2016 fiscal year of 10 pct to reach 134.0 million euros
* Expects EBITDA to reach a level of about 30.0 million euros in 2016 fiscal year
* In first three quarters of 2016 reporting period, EBIT amounted to 20.5 million euros, thus falling slightly below comparative figure in previous year by 1.0 million euros
* 9-month net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by 13.5 pct to 81.8 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 72.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources