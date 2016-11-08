Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 8 Exceet Group SE :
* Said on Monday Q3 group sales reached 46.2 million euros (+4.8 pct y-o-y) adding 1.8 million euros EBITDA to the year-to-date figure (Q3 2015: 3.9 million euros)
* Confirms the management's cautious outlook on a better second half: as in the previous business year 2015 when cumulative H2 sales outperformed the corresponding H1 figure, and two thirds of the entire 2015 EBITDA were achieved in H2, a similar trend is also expected for H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)