* In Q3 of 2016 Elmos Semiconductor AG achieved a sales increase of 3.3% over prior-year period to 56.4 million euros ($62.29 million) (Q3 2015: 54.6 million euro)

* Q3 gross profit went up to 24.4 million euro or a gross margin of 43.2% (q3 2015: 22.5 million euro or 41.3%)

* Q3 EBIT 6.3 million euro, equivalent to an EBIT margin of 11.2% (Q3 2015: 7.1 million euro; 12.9%)

* Confirms its 2016 guidance and keeps expecting an increase in sales from 2% to 6% compared to previous year

* Consolidated net income amounted to 4.1 million euro for Q3 of 2016 (Q3 2015: 4.7 million euro)

* 2016 EBIT margin is expected to be about 10%

* Positive business performance in the third quarter of 2016

