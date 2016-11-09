Nov 9 Us Residential Fund

* Placement to Redhill Partners Pte Ltd and other strategic investors to raise $1 million

* Placement at an issue price of $0.45 per stapled security, which represents a 9% discount to 8 nov 2016 closing price

* James Hyndes will be invited into role of chairman

* Placement and board changes-usr.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: