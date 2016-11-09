Nov 9 Epigenomics AG :

* Full-Year 2016 revenue guidance narrowed to 3.5 million euros to 5.0 million euros

* Revenue increased by 83 pct in Q3 2016 over same period prior year to 0.9 million euros (Q3 2015: 0.5 million euros)

* Net loss amounted to 2.3 million euros in Q3 2016 compared to 2.4 million euros in Q3 2015, and 10.0 million euros for 9 months 2016 (9 months 2015: 8.0 million euros)

* Lower FY expected EBITDA loss to be in range of -9.5 to -10.5 million euros, adjusted for expenses related to phantom stock programs (previously -9.5 to -11.5 million euros)