BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 9 Paion AG :
* Net loss for first nine months of 2016 amounted to 16.061 million euros compared to a net loss of 20.391 million euros in prior-year period
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 35.906 million euros as of 30 September 2016, an increase of 3.226 million euros compared to 31 December 2015
* Confirms its outlook for current fiscal year announced on 10 August 2016
* Expects revenues of approximately 4 million euros in 2016 resulting primarily from upfront payment of 10 million euros received from Cosmo in July 2016
* Remaining approximately 6 million euros of upfront payment are expected to be recognized as revenues in 2017
* Financial outlook assumes that no further license agreements are entered into during 2016
* FY net loss is expected to be between 21.5 million and 24 million euros, a decrease compared to previous year (2015: 28.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid