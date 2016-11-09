Nov 9 Clere AG :

* Started with new business model in first quarter 2016 / 2017

* After taxes group loss of Q1 amounted to 1.6 million euros ($1.80 million) after loss 0.6 million in previous year period

* Q1 EBIT loss of continuing operations amounted to 1.6 million euros and were thereby below previous year's loss of 0.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)