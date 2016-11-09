Nov 9 Sse Plc

* Adjusted earnings per share fell by 25.5% to 34.2 pence, reflecting lower profits in wholesale and retail and an unusually high proportion of hybrid bond coupon payments made in first half of financial year

* Adjusted profit before tax declined by 13.3% to £475.8m, but is second highest h1 profit before tax delivered by sse

* Remains on course to: . Deliver annual dividend increases that keep pace with rpi inflation

* Remains on course to: . Achieve dividend cover within a range of around 1.2 times to 1.4 times over three years to march 2019

* Remains on course to: undertake capital and investment expenditure totalling almost £6bn over four years to march 2020.

* H1 adjusted pretax profit fell 13.3 percent to 475.8 million stg

* Interim dividend up 1.9 percent to 27.4 penceper share