Nov 9 Experian Plc
* 5 pct organic revenue growth; in line with our target
range
* Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities was $574 mln, up 5
pct at constant exchange rates, benchmark EBIT margin from
ongoing activities was 25.7 pct (2015: 25.8 pct)
* First interim dividend per share of 13.0 us cents, up 4
pct
* Following a review of strategic options, we are today
announcing commencement of a divestment process for
email/cross-channel marketing business
* Expect organic revenue growth in mid-single digit range
and to deliver stable margins as we invest for growth
* Also continue to expect further progress in benchmark
earnings per share.
* Interim dividend up 4 pct to $0.13 per share
