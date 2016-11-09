Nov 9 Experian Plc :

* 5 pct organic revenue growth; in line with our target range

* Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities was $574 mln, up 5 pct at constant exchange rates, benchmark EBIT margin from ongoing activities was 25.7 pct (2015: 25.8 pct)

* First interim dividend per share of 13.0 us cents, up 4 pct

* Following a review of strategic options, we are today announcing commencement of a divestment process for email/cross-channel marketing business

* Expect organic revenue growth in mid-single digit range and to deliver stable margins as we invest for growth

* Also continue to expect further progress in benchmark earnings per share.

* Interim dividend up 4 pct to $0.13 per share