Nov 9 Aareal Bank AG :

* Material litigations with holders of profit-participation rights issued by former Corealcredit Bank concluded - Aareal Bank raises forecast for consolidated operating profit 2016

* Conclusion of these proceedings will result in a positive non-recurring effect of 28 million euros ($30.75 million) in pre-tax consolidated operating profit, to be recognised in q4.

* Bank now expects consolidated operating profit for 2016 financial year in a range between 360 million euros and 380 million euros (including non-recurring effect), compared to an initial guidance of between 300 million euros and 330 million euros