Nov 10 Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday intends to implement a capital increase of at least 10 million euros with backstop by Fosun

* In order to implement the cash capital increase the company has executed a backstop agreement with Fosun International Ltd. ("Fosun"), pursuant to which Fosun is entitled to participate in the cash capital increase in the extent of its current shareholding in the company's stated share capital of approximately 29.47 percent

* Simultaneously, Fosun undertakes to purchase all non- placed new shares to the extent the total purchase price to be paid by Fosun does not exceed 10 million euros

* Obligations of Fosun under the backstop agreement are, inter alia, still subject to several conditions