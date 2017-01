Nov 10 Swick Mining Services Ltd

* Swick expects to initially deploy eight rigs across these properties commencing Q1 of CY17

* Has been selected as preferred tenderer for a significant underground diamond drilling contract by newmarket gold

* Swick's total order book now stands at approximately $220m of work in hand

* Swick preferred tenderer for significant contract-swk.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: