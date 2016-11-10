Nov 10 Mitula Group Ltd

* Sees fy 2016 revenue 28 million aud to 29 million aud

* Full-Year forecast for 2017 of revenue of $39-41m and ebitda of $17.0-19.0m

* Full-Year EBITDA forecast for 2016 of $12.0-13.0m, an increase of 58%-71% on pcp

* Mitula group ltd - mitula group forecasts strong revenue and ebitda growth-mua.ax