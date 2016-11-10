Nov 10 Motopia Ltd

* Signs binding agreement to acquire cloud technology and services provider Cirralto Business Services Pty Ltd

* Forecast to generate A$1m revenue in FY2017

* Consideration for transaction is issue of 132.5 million new Motopia shares to cirralto shareholders.

* Engaged in discussions with 3rd party technology and software vendors to form partner alliances

* Expects no immediate changes to its current operating structure

* Motopia to acquire cirralto business services-mot.ax