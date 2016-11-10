UPDATE 1 -SK Hynix tips strong 2017 as 4th qtr profit jumps to near 2-yr high
* Q4 operating profit $1.29 bln vs $1.12 bln average forecast
Nov 10 Motopia Ltd
* Signs binding agreement to acquire cloud technology and services provider Cirralto Business Services Pty Ltd
* Forecast to generate A$1m revenue in FY2017
* Consideration for transaction is issue of 132.5 million new Motopia shares to cirralto shareholders.
* Engaged in discussions with 3rd party technology and software vendors to form partner alliances
* Expects no immediate changes to its current operating structure
* Motopia to acquire cirralto business services-mot.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 operating profit $1.29 bln vs $1.12 bln average forecast
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
* T-Mobile us-T-Mobile USA inc entered $4 billion secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom AG, its majority stockholder