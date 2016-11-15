Nov 15 Clas Ohlson AB

* Clas Ohlson increase sales in October 2016

* Says sales increased by 5 per cent in October to 681 Msek (652)

* Says in local currencies, sales increased by 2 per cent

* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson October sales were seen up 4.3 percent