Nov 15 Indus Holding AG :
* Sales revenues for nine-month period rose to 1,075.5
million euros ($1.16 billion)(previous year: 1,035.0 million
euros), which represents an increase by 3.9%
* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in
at 106.6 million euros (previous year: 98.9 million euros)
* 9-month at 57.1 million euros earnings after taxes
(excluding. Minority interests) clearly exceeded previous year's
51.5 million euros)
* Says confirmed its forecast and projects an increase in
sales revenues to over 1.4 billion euros , earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 134 million and 138 million
euros
