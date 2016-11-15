Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 15 EQS Group AG :
* Develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
* Generated revenues of 7.681 million euros ($8.26 million) from July to September, representing an increase of 85 percent over previous year
* 9-month group net profit (non-IFRS) was 514,000 euros (-40 percent)
* Unchanged outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)