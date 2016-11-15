Nov 15 Enterprise Inns Plc :

* Ebitda* before exceptional items of £292 million (2015: £296 million), in line with expectations and reflecting impact of planned disposals

* Continued momentum with leased and tenanted like-for-like net income up 2.1 pct (2015: up 0.8 pct) with growth achieved across all geographic regions

* Improved trading and enhanced operational support have helped to further reduce unplanned business failures, down 14 pct compared to prior year

* Total number of pubs trading within our 100 pct owned managed operations business at 15 november 2016 has grown to 105

* Preliminary announcement for financial year ended 30 september 2016

* Profit before tax and exceptional items of £122 million (2015: £122 million) as interest savings from reduced debt offset reduction in ebitda*

* Profit after tax of £71 million (2015: £65 million loss), primarily due to lower exceptional refinancing costs and lower property charges arising from annual estate valuation.

* Fy adjusted earnings per share # up to 19.6p (2015: 19.4p)

* Trading in first six weeks of new financial year has been in line with our expectations

* Fy underlying pretax profit 122 million stg versus 122 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)