Nov 15 Land Securities Group Plc :

* Ungeared total property return(1) of 0.5% (ipd quarterly universe 0.2%)

* Group ltv ratio(3) at 22.6%, based on adjusted net debt(3) of £3.3bn

* Have seen early indications of revised policy priorities after brexit that may affect our market, including public spending, housing and infrastructure

* Total business return(2)(3) of -0.5%

* Ombined portfolio(3) valued at £14.4bn, with a valuation deficit(3) of 1.8%

* H1 adjusted diluted net assets per share(1)(4) 1,408p versus 1,434p year earlier

* Uncertain conditions following Brexit vote are having a tangible effect on commercial property market - ceo

* Occupational demand for office space in london is hesitant and vacancy rate has continued to rise

* Uncertainty after brexit has also affected real estate pricing. Our external valuer has marked down our assets by 1.8% since 31 march 2016 -CEO

* Interim dividend up 9.8 percent to 17.9 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)