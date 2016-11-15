Nov 15 Land Securities Group Plc :
* Ungeared total property return(1) of 0.5% (ipd quarterly
universe 0.2%)
* Group ltv ratio(3) at 22.6%, based on adjusted net debt(3)
of £3.3bn
* Have seen early indications of revised policy priorities
after brexit that may affect our market, including public
spending, housing and infrastructure
* Total business return(2)(3) of -0.5%
* Ombined portfolio(3) valued at £14.4bn, with a valuation
deficit(3) of 1.8%
* H1 adjusted diluted net assets per share(1)(4) 1,408p
versus 1,434p year earlier
* Uncertain conditions following Brexit vote are having a
tangible effect on commercial property market - ceo
* Occupational demand for office space in london is hesitant
and vacancy rate has continued to rise
* Uncertainty after brexit has also affected real estate
pricing. Our external valuer has marked down our assets by 1.8%
since 31 march 2016 -CEO
* Interim dividend up 9.8 percent to 17.9 penceper share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)