* Results for six months to Sept.30 2016

* H1 revenue rose 4.1 percent to 171.5 million stg

* H1 adjusted pretax profit fell 3.7 percent to 15.7 million stg

* Interim dividend 3.7 pence per share

* Expect a benefit from currency of approximately 7 mln pounds to operating profit in 2017/18 financial year.

* Adjusted profit before tax down 3.7 pct; reflecting lower sales in OI Healthcare and continued weakness in Superconducting Wire

