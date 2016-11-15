Nov 15 Seamless Distribution AB

* Seamless Distribution's subsidiary SEQR launches global instant peer-to-peer money transfer - SEQR users in 14 countries can wire each other money real time globally

* The solution is automatically available for those who download SEQR

* European users in 14 countries will be able to send each other money instantly regardless of where they are in the world