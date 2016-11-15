Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 15 Seamless Distribution AB
* Seamless Distribution's subsidiary SEQR launches global instant peer-to-peer money transfer - SEQR users in 14 countries can wire each other money real time globally
* The solution is automatically available for those who download SEQR
* European users in 14 countries will be able to send each other money instantly regardless of where they are in the world Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)