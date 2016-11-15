Nov 16 Integral Diagnostics Ltd :

* Contract with western australian country health services (wachs), has been renewed and expanded

* Asx alert-idx secures 5 year contract with wachs-idx.ax

* services will be provided over a five-year period and generate revenue of $49.8 million to integral diagnostics over this period

* idx secures 5 year contract with wachs-idx.ax