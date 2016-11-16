BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 British Land Company Plc :
* H1 underlying PBT +16.4% to £199 million driven by like-for-like income growth of 3.4% and reductions in finance and operating costs
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 16.4 percent to 199 million stg
* H1 EPRA NAV reduced by 3.0% to 891p; IFRS net assets at £9.2 billion (march 2016: £9.6 billion)
* H1 total accounting return of -1.5% (h1 2016: +9.1%)
* H1 portfolio valuation -2.8%; standing investments -2.8%; developments -3.0%
* Proportionally consolidated LTV down 50bps at 31.6% (march 2016: 32.1%)
* Quarterly dividend of 7.3 pence bringing half year dividend to 14.6 pence (+3.0%)
* Based on current commitments, group has no requirement to refinance until 2020
* Business has proved resilient in first few months following referendum - CEO
* Over 300,000 sq ft under offer across portfolio; in discussions with occupiers from a range of sectors on office developments across all three campuses
* Speculative development commitment remains modest at 5%; will proceed more cautiously on other opportunities
* Since referendum, seen differing dynamics in markets with leasing momentum maintained in retail, signs of more caution amongst occupiers in offices
* In retail, referendum has, as yet, had no discernible impact on occupier demand and letting activity in our portfolio
* Evolving environment will be reflected in our tactical decisions, particularly on development where we expect to proceed more cautiously - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.