Nov 16 Medios AG :

* Launches cash capital increase by up to 2,760,408 new shares with shareholder subscription rights

* Subscription period expected to begin on November 21, 2016 and to conclude on December 5, 2016

* Placement price for new shares to be determined by way of accelerated bookbuilding process as part of pre-placement, expected to be published on November 17

* Subscription price for rights offering to be identical to placement price of pre-placement

* Partial utilisation of authorized capital 2016/II resolved on sept 14, 2016 to result in share capital of company increased from 9,661,428.00 euros by up to 2,760,408.00 euros to up to 12,421,836.00 euros ($13.28 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)