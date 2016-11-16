BRIEF-Antler Gold Inc to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
Nov 16 Epigenomics AG :
* Issues new shares by way of private placement
* Company is raising 2.1 million euros ($2.25 million) of gross proceeds in a share capital increase by way of private placement
* Issue price has been set at 4.52 euros per share. New shares will carry dividend rights from Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.
* Felcor lodging trust inc - reducing tenure of its board members