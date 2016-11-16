Nov 16 Epigenomics AG :

* Issues new shares by way of private placement

* Company is raising 2.1 million euros ($2.25 million) of gross proceeds in a share capital increase by way of private placement

* Issue price has been set at 4.52 euros per share. New shares will carry dividend rights from Jan. 1, 2016