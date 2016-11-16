BRIEF-Townebank reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Townebank reports full year and fourth quarter financial results for 2016
Nov 16 Plaza Centers NV :
* Update regarding agreement to sell project in Bangalore, India
* Agreement to sell 100 pct of its interest in a special purpose vehicle which holds a site in Bangalore, India to a local investor
* Purchaser paid advance payment of INR 5 crores on Sept. 30 2016, but informed EPI it will be unable to execute payments due in Q4 2016
* EPI now considering options with respect to sale agreement, including, execution of securities provided by purchaser to EPI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Townebank reports full year and fourth quarter financial results for 2016
* On Jan. 11 issued a notarial offer for conclusion of a purchase contract for building complex in Heidenheim consisting of total of 18 residential units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Jan 26 Subcontractors to the oil industry, including supply vessel owners, seismic shippers and rig firms, will continue to face difficult times in 2017 and 2018 as energy companies hold back investments, the head of Nordea's Norwegian unit said.