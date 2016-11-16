UPDATE 3-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
Nov 16 Better Capital PCC Ltd :
* Exclusive discussions to sell Gardner Aerospace
* BECAP Fund LP received cash offer from, entered into discussions with Shaanxi Ligeance Mineral Resources Co Ltd
* Purchase price offered by SLMR of 326 mln stg on an enterprise value basis reflects business's continued strong performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia has sold the right to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, to a joint venture of miner Polyus and state conglomerate Rostec, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.