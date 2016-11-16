Nov 16 Better Capital PCC Ltd :

* Exclusive discussions to sell Gardner Aerospace

* BECAP Fund LP received cash offer from, entered into discussions with Shaanxi Ligeance Mineral Resources Co Ltd

* Purchase price offered by SLMR of 326 mln stg on an enterprise value basis reflects business's continued strong performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)