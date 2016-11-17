Nov 17 Costa Group Holdings Ltd :

* Has a carrying value for its share of joint venture of $7.4m in accounts and this will be written off in FY17 accounts as a non-cash item

* Has entered into an exclusive non-binding arrangement with Macquarie Agricultural Funds Management to jointly investigate M&A projects

* Chairman's and CEO's addresses, including earnings guidance-cgc.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: