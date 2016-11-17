Nov 17 Ws Atkins Plc

* Underlying operating profit up 10.7%, underlying constant currency operating profit up 4.3%

* Significant increase in UK and Europe profit, up 32.2% supported by strong markets and improved operational delivery

* Energy business continues to face challenging market conditions in oil and gas, north american oil and gas impairment of £23.3m in period

* Ws atkins - UK government's continued commitment to infrastructure investment has resulted in generally strong markets and to date EU referendum result has had minimal impact on our business

* Good overall results, with underlying profit before tax up 14.0%, full year outlook unchanged

* Revenue up 10.0% to £994.7m, up 4.0% on a constant currency basis

* Underlying profit before tax of £63.6m, up 14%

* Good first half performance in North America, underpinned by two major transportation projects

* Middle East impacted by more difficult transportation and infrastructure markets and demobilisation of metro projects; good wins in dubai property market

* Near term outlook in our uk and north american businesses is particularly positive

* Outlook for full year is unchanged

* We will closely monitor developments from brexit as well as any potential investment impact from forthcoming autumn statement

* Interim dividend up 6.8 percent to 12.5 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: