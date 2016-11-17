Nov 17 Great Portland Estates Plc :

* Great portland estates half year results 2016

* Pra 3 nav per share of 813 pence, down 4.0 pct over six months

* Great portland - five committed schemes (659,100 sq ft, 76 pct west end), profit on cost of 16.8 pct, all expected to complete in next 15 months, 72 pct pre-let or pre-sold

* Great portland - referendum result has had a negative effect on business confidence in london which will likely result in lower economic growth - ceo

* Expect london's commercial property markets to weaken during period of uncertainty following brexit vote - ceo

* Now estimate annual rental value growth across our portfolio of between -5 pct and 0 pct for this financial year

* Portfolio valuation down 3.7 pct 2 (developments: down 1.5 pct 2 ) driven by yield expansion (up 17bp)

* Six month capital return of -3.2 pct v ipd central london of -3.2 pct/-1.3 pct (monthly/quarterly index), with total property return of -2.2 pct

* Rental value decline of 0.5 pct 2 (-0.7 pct offices, +0.1 pct retail)

* Interim dividend 3.7 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)