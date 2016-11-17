Nov 17 Qinetiq Group Plc

* 5% increase in interim dividend in line with commitment to a progressive dividend; £17m remaining of share buyback programme

* 94% of fy17 revenue under contract, consistent with prior period (90%)

* Orders increase due to £109m 11-year renewal for uk naval combat system integration support services (ncsiss) and $28m us aircraft carrier orders

* Maintaining expectations for group performance in current financial year

* Transformation programme on track to improve customer focus and competitiveness

* H1 revenue 361.8 million stg versus 370.9 million stg year ago

* H1 underlying operating profit rose 4 percent to 51.9 million stg

* Interim dividend 2 penceper share