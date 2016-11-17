BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says total sales up 21 pct in Q4
* Total sales grew 20.9 pct in Q4 2016 to 90.8 billion roubles ($1.53 billion).
Nov 17 Creston Plc
* Recommended cash acquisition of creston plc ("creston") by RedWhiteBlue digital marketing services
* Boards of Creston and Bidco are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement regarding terms of a recommended cash
* Each Creston shareholder will be entitled to receive 126.42 pence in cash for each Creston share
* Offer price values Creston at approximately £75.8 million
* Dbay advisors ltd - recommended cash acquisition of creston plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Total sales grew 20.9 pct in Q4 2016 to 90.8 billion roubles ($1.53 billion).
LONDON, Jan 26 Anglo American on Thursday reported an increase in production across its portfolio and said it would achieve a 2 percent increase in copper production for 2016 as a whole after a 4 percent increase in the last quarter.
* Group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three months of year