Nov 17 Creston Plc

* Recommended cash acquisition of creston plc ("creston") by RedWhiteBlue digital marketing services

* Boards of Creston and Bidco are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement regarding terms of a recommended cash

* Each Creston shareholder will be entitled to receive 126.42 pence in cash for each Creston share

* Offer price values Creston at approximately £75.8 million

Dbay advisors ltd - recommended cash acquisition of creston plc