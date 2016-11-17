Nov 17 Denmark's Danske Bank
* Says following discussions with institutional investors on
planned bond issue in form of additional tier 1 capital, it has
decided to issue bonds for 3 billion Danish crowns ($431.8
million)
* Says the bonds will be issued on November 23 with a
variable interest rate of 3 month CIBOR plus 4.75 percent per
annum
* Says the first interest payment date will be February 23
2017
* Says the bonds will be perpetual, but it has the option to
prepay the bonds at par on the interest payment date in November
2021 or later
($1 = 6.9482 Danish crowns)
