UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 BayWa AG :
* Baywa AG acquires stake in a south african joint venture company
* Objective of aforementioned joint venture is distribution of agricultural and materials handling equipment
* Acquires a 50% stake in aforementioned joint venture company
* Setting up of a joint venture with Barloworld South Africa Proprietary Limited
* Purchase price payable by BayWa for 50% stake in joint venture company is just below 20 million euros ($21.42 million)
* Each of BayWa AG and Barloworld South Africa will issue guarantees in a single-digit million euro amount to secure bank loans to be provided to joint venture company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources