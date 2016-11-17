Nov 17 BayWa AG :

* Baywa AG acquires stake in a south african joint venture company

* Objective of aforementioned joint venture is distribution of agricultural and materials handling equipment

* Acquires a 50% stake in aforementioned joint venture company

* Setting up of a joint venture with Barloworld South Africa Proprietary Limited

* Purchase price payable by BayWa for 50% stake in joint venture company is just below 20 million euros ($21.42 million)

* Each of BayWa AG and Barloworld South Africa will issue guarantees in a single-digit million euro amount to secure bank loans to be provided to joint venture company ($1 = 0.9337 euros)