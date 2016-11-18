Nov 18 Electrocomponents Plc :

* 2017 half-year financial results

* H1 revenues 706.3 mln stg versus 626.5 mln stg up 12.7 pct

* H1 gross margins improved 0.3 pct points driven by initiatives on pricing and discounting discipline

* RS Pro, (12.6 pct of revenues) with 6.6 pct growth in H1

* 2017 cost savings ahead of plan: 13 mln stg delivered in H1 Raising march 2017 savings target to 18 mln stg versus 15 mln stg

* Expect to deliver 30 mln stg of total annualised net savings by march 2018 previous guidance at least 25 mln stg

* Interim dividend 5 pence per share

* H1 pretax profit rose 174 pct to 54.5 mln stg