BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Vistin Pharma ASA :
* Says metformin production temporarily halted due to unscheduled maintenance stop
* One of reactors needs to be repaired
* Production downtime will last for about five weeks, will result in lowered production volume in Q4 of about 300 metric tonnes
* Estimates negative EBITDA-impact in Q4 of 4 million-5 million Norwegian crowns from this incident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
* Immunotec reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results