Nov 18 Vistin Pharma ASA :

* Says metformin production temporarily halted due to unscheduled maintenance stop

* One of reactors needs to be repaired

* Production downtime will last for about five weeks, will result in lowered production volume in Q4 of about 300 metric tonnes

* Estimates negative EBITDA-impact in Q4 of 4 million-5 million Norwegian crowns from this incident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)