Nov 18 Gigaset AG :

* Q3 consolidated revenue of 192.1 million euros ($203.76 million) (Q3 2015: 208.4 million euros)

* Q3 consolidated net loss for year falls significantly to 0.4 million euros (Q3 2015: net loss of 14.7 million euros)

* Q3 result from core business before depreciation and amortization increases sharply to 12.3 million euros (Q3 2015: -4.9 million euros)

* Sees FY positive result before depreciation and amortization, EBITDA in amount of about 20.0 million euros and a positive free cash flow of current business

* Group reorganization taking effect - significant improvement in key figures

