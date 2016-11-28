Nov 28 Marine Harvest Asa

* Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has now informed Marine Harvest that the Egg concept qualifies in general for development licenses scheme and that they may award four development licenses for this project

* The company had applied for 14 such permits for the experimental egg-shaped fish tanks

* Will continue to work with authorities, and hope they will reach a final conclusion imminently in order for project to commence

* To date Marine Harvest has applied for 34 development licenses for four different concepts, including the Egg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)