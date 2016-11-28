Nov 28 LKQ Corp

* Axel Johnson sells its shareholding in Mekonomen Group to LKQ Corporation

* LKQ Corporation acquires 26.5 percent of the shares in Mekonomen Group from Axel Johnson AB

"We are happy to see LKQ succeed us as largest owner in Mekonomen Group. We believe that the company will benefit from having a strategic large owner with industrial knowledge and a global perspective," says Mia Brunell Livfors, CEO, Axel Johnson AB.