Bosch posts slide in 2016 profits on investments in e-mobility
STUTTGART, Jan 27 German car parts maker Bosch reported a slide in profits for 2016 as it invested in the development of products for connected and electric vehicles.
Nov 28 LKQ Corp
* Axel Johnson sells its shareholding in Mekonomen Group to LKQ Corporation
* LKQ Corporation acquires 26.5 percent of the shares in Mekonomen Group from Axel Johnson AB
* "We are happy to see LKQ succeed us as largest owner in Mekonomen Group. We believe that the company will benefit from having a strategic large owner with industrial knowledge and a global perspective," says Mia Brunell Livfors, CEO, Axel Johnson AB. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
STUTTGART, Jan 27 German car parts maker Bosch reported a slide in profits for 2016 as it invested in the development of products for connected and electric vehicles.
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.