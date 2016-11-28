BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
* IK Investment Partners raises 1.85 billon euro for its eighth mid cap fund Source text for Eikon: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* REPORTS A 7.07 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jmWv4j) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.