Nov 28 Loxam Sas :

* Possible cash offer for Lavendon Group Plc

* Has made a preliminary approach to Lavendon regarding a possible cash offer for Lavendon

* Discussions with Lavendon are ongoing and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to terms of any such offer

* Loxam urges Lavendon shareholders not to take any action in support of offer announced by TVH Group N.V. on Nov. 22 2016