BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Loxam Sas :
* Possible cash offer for Lavendon Group Plc
* Has made a preliminary approach to Lavendon regarding a possible cash offer for Lavendon
* Discussions with Lavendon are ongoing and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to terms of any such offer
* Loxam urges Lavendon shareholders not to take any action in support of offer announced by TVH Group N.V. on Nov. 22 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
