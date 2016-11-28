BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 (Reuters) -
* Asia pacific inv ptr - intention to float - aim
* Asia pacific investment partners limited announces intention to float on aim
* Asia pacific investment- research-driven emerging and frontier markets real estate development business, today announces its intention to apply for admission of its entire issued and to be issued share capital to trading on aim (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year