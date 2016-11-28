BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
Nov 28 Skanska AB
* Skanska builds new healthcare research facility for hospital in London, U.K., for GBP 60m, about SEK 700m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year